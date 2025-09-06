Employers should consider hazardous air quality, says WorkSafeBC

Madison Reeve

As wildfire smoke thickens across British Columbia, including the Okanagan region, air quality is forecasted to reach Level 7, considered “high risk," by Saturday night in the Central Okanagan.

With smoky conditions worsening, WorkSafeBC is calling on employers to take action to protect their workers from exposure.

“Exposure to wildfire smoke can lead to both short- and long-term health impacts,” said Todd McDonald, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC.

Even if workers are far from the fire itself, drifting smoke can still pose serious health risks. WorkSafeBC reminds employers they are legally required to assess these risks and take steps to keep workers safe—whether they work outside or inside.

“Absolutely — for outdoor workers or for indoor workers — it’s really important that a risk assessment be conducted,” said Suzana Prpic, senior manager of prevention services at WorkSafeBC.

“That will include a review of where the worksite is, the local weather conditions, the type of tasks that workers are expected to perform, and emergency response planning.”

When air quality hits Level 7, the public is advised to reduce or reschedule outdoor activities. Children, seniors, and people with asthma or other lung conditions are especially vulnerable.

“I know for some people, they’re okay, but others obviously feel the effects more,” said Prpic.

WorkSafeBC has received multiple concerns from workers during wildfire seasons in the past.

“Absolutely. And that’s why we’ve continued to issue several news advisories — because we have seen situations where workers are concerned for their health in wildfire smoke conditions,” Prpic added.

Prpic also stressed that employers need different safety plans depending on the type of workplace:

“It really emphasizes the critical importance of safe work planning, and again, going back to that risk assessment, looking at control measures for these risks with outdoor workers and with indoor workers, because they're different.''

''They're very different, and they have to be assessed as such. Outdoors, the local air quality advisories are excellent. Eliminating the exposure is the key there. For indoor workers, looking at heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems to make sure that they're working properly, reducing that outdoor air intake if you can.”

More information on WorkSafeBC guidelines can be found here.