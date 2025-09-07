Kelowna continues the process of building out its five urban centres

Photo: City of Kelowna

Over the next several decades, the landscape around Kelowna’s five urban centres will change dramatically.

A future directions report for council outlines the steps staff hope to take to direct that growth in downtown, Pandosy, Capri-Landmark, Midtown and Rutland urban centres.

“Already established as hubs for housing, employment, transit, shopping and a broad mix of activities, Kelowna’s urban centres are expected to accommodate nearly 40 per cent of the city’s new homes and a substantial portion of new jobs over the coming decades,” the report states.

“The vision for Kelowna’s urban centres includes equitable access to services, affordable housing, abundant green space, outlets for cultural expression, a safe and convenient transit system and active transportation network, and opportunities for social connection.

“The redevelopment and densification of these areas over time presents both urgency and opportunities to realize more vibrant, livable, thriving communities that support both daily life and strengthen long-term community resilience.”

The future growth potential for the five urban centres includes 17,105 new housing units and more than 30,000 jobs which encompass the surrounding catchment area as well.

The report recommends five strategic approaches throughout all five urban centres, including growing local services and employment, keeping the housing coming, advancing great public spaces, providing the best transportation options and building relationships and better community conversations.

Several actions contained within the five strategic approaches are proposed to be implemented over a five-year period across all five urban centres.

Individual urban centre plans will also be developed during that time period.

“The success of Kelowna’s urban centres is critical to the success of the city’s long-term growth strategy,” the report concludes.

“To succeed in making advancements in housing, transportation, climate action and other key council priorities, urban centres must not only accommodate growth, but do so in a way that makes the overall quality of life in Kelowna better.”