Kelowna RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect

In a press release Friday, the Kelowna RCMP says they're investigating a reported sexual assault of a female youth that occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The incident occurred behind the Plaza 33 mall on Highway 33, which is near Rutland Lions Park.

While police didn't provide any details about what occurred, they said the man fled the area on foot.

“The RCMP is thoroughly investigating this incident in an effort to identify this suspect,” Sgt. Laura Pollock of the Kelowna RCMP said.

“As this person is still not yet identified, the RCMP remind the public to be aware of their surroundings when walking alone during the evening hours. The public can expect to see police presence in the area of the assault throughout the day and evening.”

Police have now released a sketch of the suspect, with the hopes that someone may recognize him.

He's described as a 30- to 40-year old man with a darker complexion, brown or black hair and approximately five-foot-eight with a medium build. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark t-shirt, blue jeans (or similar), and white shoes.

Anyone who has any information about the incident, the identity of the suspect or dashcam/surveillance footage of the area around the time of the assault has been asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Tip line at 250-470-6236 or use the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.