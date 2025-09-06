Montreal man jailed for selling LSD, psilocybin to teens in Kelowna

Photo: File photo A Montreal man was handed a year-long jail sentence for selling LSD, psilocybin to teens.

A Montreal man who sold LSD, psilocybin mushrooms and cannabis to youth in Kelowna was handed a year-long jail sentence Friday morning.

Roberto De Castro was the subject of a Kelowna RCMP undercover investigation back in late 2021, after a man reported to police that his 14-year-old son had bought LSD from a person in a white Tesla.

De Castro operated his business through text messages, sending prospective clients a menu with his products, prices and the times he'd be available to deliver.

In November and December of 2021, undercover police officers made four separate purchases of relatively small amounts of psilocybin mushrooms and LSD from De Castro. On one occasion, De Castro invited the officer into his apartment in downtown Kelowna's Central Green development and showed him the large amount of mushrooms and cannabis he had in his spare bedroom.

Another time, a man working for De Castro told the undercover officer that he was glad to see he was over 19, because he hates selling to kids. The man also told the officer that “cops leave us alone in the grey market.”

The officers were given business cards with the branding “High Supply,” and bags containing the drugs all carried a branded stamp.

During that same time, police were surveilling De Castro and saw him make several hand-to-hand transactions with youth, in which he handed them bags with the distinctive stamp of his business.

Large amounts found in raid

Police raided De Castro's apartment on Dec. 9, 2021, finding 16.9 kilograms of cannabis, 1,705 grams of psilocybin products (both in raw form and packaged products) and 1,332 tabs of LSD. The total value of the seized drugs was nearly $145,000, according to the lower end of the range of values the Crown provided.

Police also found more than $10,000 in cash in a safe, which included all the marked bills the undercover officers had used.

De Castro moved back to Montreal, where he was born and raised, in February 2022.

After charges were finally laid against De Castro in February 2023, he pleaded guilty to possession of psilocybin and LSD for the purpose of trafficking, along with distributing cannabis.

Jail time necessary

During sentencing submissions earlier this week, Crown prosecutor Michael Le Dressay sought an 18-month jail sentence, while De Castro's defence counsel Wade Jenson argued a conditional sentence order, which would be served under house arrest conditions or a curfew at De Castro's home in Montreal, would be appropriate.

Friday morning, Justice Richard Hewson acknowledged the risk of physical harms from Schedule 3 drugs like psilocybin and LSD are lower than Schedule 1 drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, and said trafficking in Schedule 3 drugs should result in a less severe sentence.

But he added that because of the sophistication and size of De Castro's operation, and the selling to youth, a real jail sentence was appropriate.

“A significant number of the drug users he was supplying were adolescents. Being a teenager is hard at the best of times. It's even harder when traffickers are providing you with mind-altering drugs, packaged like candy, delivered on demand,” Justice Hewson said.

“The public must see and understand that those who operate drug trafficking businesses, particularly those who sell drugs to adolescents, will face jail time. A sentence of house arrest would not be adequate to deter others tempted to start trafficking businesses like Mr. De Castro's, nor would it provide the necessary denunciatory effect.”

Justice Hewson handed down a one-year jail sentence and De Castro was taken into custody Friday morning.

While De Castro has no prior criminal record, online court records show he's facing an outstanding charge for possession of child pornography dating back to September 2021 in Kelowna. He's scheduled to face trial on that charge next April.