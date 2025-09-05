Thompson-Okanagan air quality ranked among worst in the world

Photo: Castanet Kelowna viewed from Knox Mountain on Friday, Sept. 5

Air quality has deteriorated across much of B.C., and according to some measures it's among the worst on the globe.

For the third day in a row, Environment Canada has warned there will be dense wildfire smoke in cities and towns across the province for the next 24 to 48 hours. Fires expanding all around have downwardly affected air provincial quality ratings across the Okanagan, Thompson and Shuswap are listed at a moderate to high risk over the next couple of days.

IQ Air, air quality technology company, ranks cities based on these issues. As of Friday, Tashkent, Uzbekistan had the dirtiest air in the world and an AQI rating of 180, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo was second with a ranking of 175, Manama, Bahrain was ranked third with a rating of 123, Lahore, Pakistan was fourth with a rating of 117 and Vancouver was fifth with a rating of 113.

Southern Interior cities are too small to rank but, if they did, Kelowna would have been third smoggiest.

The Swiss company listed Kelowna's air quality as simply unhealthy for a PM2.5 concentration that as of early Friday morning was 14 times the World Health Organization guideline figure. The associated number is 161, due to wildfire smoke. PM2.5 refers to particulate matter that's less than 2.5 microns in diameter. For context, the width of a human hair is around 75 microns.

Similarly, Kamloops had a value of 119, which PM2.5 concentration is currently 8.6 times the World Health Organization guideline.

Due to the air quality, people are being reminded to conduct themselves accordingly.

That means limiting time outdoors, and reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

People more likely to be negatively impacted by outdoor air pollution should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors or seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

This includes people aged 65 and older, pregnant individuals, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and diabetes, and people who work outdoors.