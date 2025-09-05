B.C. ski operators met with premier Eby and tourism officials this week

Photo: Big White Ski industry meets with Premier David Eby

The ski industry in B.C. is booming and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

That was part of the message operators of 37 ski hills across the province brought to meetings with Premier David Eby and Destination BC Thursday.

Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall called the get together and educational meeting about the importance of these resorts to the economy of small towns across the province.

“One of the reasons we were there was to bring to the premier’s attention how important winter tourism is to the overall economy, " Ballingall told Castanet News.

“In Kelowna for example, you have these non-stop flights from Toronto, from L.A., Seattle, Montreal. They are there because they can sustain those over the winter.”

Ballingall said the B.C. ski sector employs 16,000 workers, contributes $346 million in tax revenues to government, and stimulates over $2 billion in visitor spending, of which $1.4 billion are incremental dollars coming from outside the province to bolster the B.C. economy.

Some of those out-of-province dollars are coming from Alberta, a province he said is ramping up its ski industry to try and keep those skiers at home.

“Alberta is changing their tax allocation, they are upping their budgets, they are starting to build snow resorts outside of national parks.

“Albertans come to B.C. to ski and they want to try and stop that.”

While Albertans continue to flock to the B.C. snow, so too are Americans and more Canadians across the country who are forgoing their yearly snowbird vacation for a snow vacation.

“Bookings are higher than they’ve ever been at this time of year. That’s not just Big White, that’s every resort.

“For Big White, Quebec and Ontario are up about 30 per cent.

“Christmas and New Years, we are in the high 80s in occupancy. That is unheard of for this time of year. Normally, that’s December.”

Ballingall says those British Columbians who would normally book for the holidays in late October or early November will probably be disappointed.

“We’re going to be sold out by then.”

Big White is scheduled to open for the 2025-2026 season Nov. 27.