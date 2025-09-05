Metro Kelowna adds 8,100 jobs in August, Kamloops numbers still in flux

Photo: The Canadian Press Kelowna's unemployment rate dipped to 4.1% in August.

Kelowna has the second lowest unemployment rate in Canada.

Kamloops, meanwhile, has the second highest mark, but it comes with an asterisk.

Kelowna’s jobless rate in August was 4.1%, which was lower than every Canadian metropolitan area except for Saguenay, Que., according to Statistics Canada’s labour force survey released on Friday. The mark fell 0.6% from July, thanks in large part to the Central Okanagan adding 8,100 jobs in August.

The same can’t be said for Kamloops, where the unemployment rate in August was 10.3%. That was actually better than July, when it was 10.7%, but both figures might not be accurate.

That’s because Kamloops became an official metropolitan area in January, and Statistics Canada spends the first year or so trying to confirm its figures. A StatsCan spokesperson said the variation in the estimates of the three-month moving average will be lessened starting in November. The weights that are used to calculate the estimates in Kamloops will be calibrated to its own area beginning this month.

“This change is anticipated to improve the stability of the estimates, particularly the total number of employed persons,” Statistics Canada said in a statement.

The jobless rate in Kamloops seems abnormally high because the Thompson-Okanagan region’s unemployment mark last month was 5.1%.

While Kelowna’s jobs numbers were good, the same couldn’t be said across Canada as a whole. The economy lost jobs for the second straight month and the unemployment rate hit its highest mark since May 2016—pandemic period excluded.

The weaker-than-expected reading of the labour market prompted financial markets to increase the odds the Bank of Canada will cut its key interest rate target later this month.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 7.1% in August as the economy lost 66,000 jobs for the month. The monthly jobs report comes after the July labour force survey that showed a loss of 41,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 6.9%.

A poll of economists heading into the release had expected August to show a gain of 10,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to rise to 7% for the month, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Leslie Preston, managing director and senior economist at TD, said the unemployment rate has now risen half a percentage point since the start of the year but noted it could have been worse.

“Looking at that unemployment rate of 7.1 per cent, it would be even higher if we weren’t simultaneously having a slowdown in labour force growth,” she said.

“We had 31,000 fewer people in the labour force this month. So if we hadn’t had that, the unemployment rate would be even higher.”

B.C. lost 15,700 jobs in August, but Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth Ravi Kahlon blamed that on the 10,500 losses in educational services that is expected to rebound in September. The province’s unemployment rate in August was 6.2%, the fourth-lowest in Canada and below the national average.

Another area of concern nationally is the youth unemployment rate, which hit 12.8% in August. There are more than 51,000 people between the ages of 15–24 without work.

“Young people are missing out on jobs, missing out on opportunities and missing out on hope for a bright future,” Conservative Official Opposition Critic for Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Gavin Dew said in a press release. “That first summer job is more than just a job—it’s a core memory. I still remember my summer jobs: filing and photocopying, stocking shelves and mopping floors, and then delivering pizza.

“It’s time to get serious about the crisis of youth unemployment. We need a comprehensive youth employment strategy—not superficial band-aid solutions, but a serious, integrated plan that addresses the root causes.”

— with files from The Canadian Press