Overdose alert across Interior Health region

Photo: Castanet There's been an increase in the number of overdoses in the Southern Interior.

An increase in overdoses across the Southern Interior has prompted an alert from the health authority.

Interior Health on Friday issued a warning that there had been an increased risk to the drug supply in the area. Officials said in a release, that the overdoses are not linked to a specific substance, however, carfentanil continues to be detected in British Columbia.

"Carfentanil is considered to be up to 100 times more potent than fentanyl," Interior Health said.

"When combined with opioids or other substances, its effects are amplified, greatly increasing the risk of fatal overdose.

Emergency crews have spoken about the rising number of overdoses in the Central Okanagan in recent weeks.

In August, BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics responded to 17 overdose/poisoning calls in Kelowna and West Kelowna on Aug. 13 alone. It was an abnormal spike in activity.

In the first six months of this year, 915 people died in British Columbia from unregulated drugs, 54 of which occurred in Kelowna. Between 2021 and 2024, an average of nearly 2,400 people died annually from unregulated drugs in the province.

For drug users, the health authority is reminding people to carry naloxone and know how to use it; use with others around or at an overdose prevention site; and to find drug checking locations at www.drugchecking.ca