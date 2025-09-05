Kelowna mayor urges feds to reform bail system

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas

Kelowna's mayor is urging the federal government to reform Canada's bail legislation, sharing some local data about how the current system is impacting the city.

In a letter sent to Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser, Mayor Tom Dyas said the city supports the federal government's plans to introduce bail reform legislation this fall, and asks for the government to consider what places like Kelowna have been dealing with.

“Our residents, businesses and visitors are frustrated by repeated and escalating crime as a result of chronic offenders, leading to reduced confidence in the administration of justice,” Dyas said in the letter.

He pointed to police data that showed just 15 repeat offenders were responsible for 1,355 police files in Kelowna in 2024, for an average of a police file every four days for each of the 15 people.

Dyas added that a single person generated 223 “founded” police files between 2021 and 2025, including 31 instances of failing to comply with conditions and 32 failures to appear in court.

While he didn't name the person, Dyas said this person has offended almost monthly over this period, with charges of assaults, thefts, threats and public disturbances.

“Many offences happened shortly after release, indicating quick reoffending under bail conditions,” Dyas said.

Dyas also pointed to the significant investment the City of Kelowna has made in public safety, increasing the policing budget from $28 million to $57 million over the past 10 years.

“Our police, bylaw, firefighters and first responders are on the front lines and 44% of the City's operating budget is directed towards safety; our largest investment across all City departments,” Dyas said.

He adds that residents and businesses in Kelowna “remain vulnerable to chronic offenders who cycle through the justice system with little consequence.”

He's urging Minister Fraser to include the following in upcoming bail reform legislation:

Prioritize public safety in bail decision: bail decisions must explicitly consider the safety of the community, especially in cases involving chronic offenders with a persistent pattern of violent or repeat property offences.

bail decisions must explicitly consider the safety of the community, especially in cases involving chronic offenders with a persistent pattern of violent or repeat property offences. Require stricter conditions or detention for chronic offenders: establish a presumption of detention for individuals with multiple prior convictions who have demonstrated a pattern of breaching bail or probation conditions.

establish a presumption of detention for individuals with multiple prior convictions who have demonstrated a pattern of breaching bail or probation conditions. Improve monitoring and enforcement of bail conditions: introduce clear and enforceable consequences for breaches of bail, supported by enhanced resources for local probation offices and law enforcement.

introduce clear and enforceable consequences for breaches of bail, supported by enhanced resources for local probation offices and law enforcement. Amend the Criminal Code to strengthen bail provisions: Define chronic property offending as an aggravating circumstance for sentencing; provide courts with guidance on interpreting secondary and tertiary grounds for detention, including the role of criminal history and public confidence.

Dyas says he's travelling to Ottawa in November and he hopes to be able to meet with Minister Fraser to discuss his concerns.