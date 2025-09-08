The dream of a single-family starter home in Kelowna could be an ‘antiquated concept’

Photo: Madison Reeve Pondside townhomes in Kelowna's Wilden neighbourhood.

You hear about it all the time, but what is the missing middle in Kelowna’s housing market?

According to experts, the missing middle describes medium-density housing, like duplexes, fourplexes and townhomes, often blended into single-family neighbourhoods.

With the price of a single-family home running at over $1million in Kelowna, the dream of buying a single-family starter home might be an "antiquated concept" according to one local realtor and builder.

AJ Hazzi, founder of Vantage West Realty, said the cost to build a single-family home has soared in recent years in Kelowna. He recalls building a baker's dozen such homes a decade ago in a farmer’s field.

“My starting price on lot number one was $429,000. By the time I got around the horn, the building prices had increased so much that it had to be $1.2M to build the same house.”

He said now builders can’t get the land at the price they would need and they can’t construct anything that would arrive at a price that you would deem affordable.

“That’s inflation,” said Hazzi.

“A lot of people attribute high prices to developer greed or realtors driving prices up. It’s simply just not the case.

“Land prices increase based on supply and demand and construction costs increase based on the increase of labour and cost of materials. The margins that builders or developers are attempting to get are actually smaller today than they would have been 10 to 15 years ago.”

Hazzi suggests that young families looking for their first home might need to adjust their expectations.

“The idea of coming and getting a single-family home as your first step on the property ladder may be an antiquated concept.”

He points out that even the government’s new small-scale, multi-unit housing initiative, that would allow up to four units on a single-family home lot, comes with challenges.

“Even those, you are paying $800,000 to tear down the house that’s on there and have that lot. So, you’re already into the land cost for $200,000 and then, it’s going to cost you, probably, if you’re going to build something that would fit a family, you’re looking at half a million (dollars) per unit to build them.

“So, you’re already at $700,000 in cost,” said Hazzi, and that doesn’t even include fees paid to the city, design fees and financing costs.

At Troika Developments, chief financial officer Jeff Kennedy sees a big gap in the townhome market.

“Frankly, the historical deliveries of that product type are well below what we would anticipate to see in a city the size of Kelowna with the type of residents and level of income, etc.”

So, what’s holding developers back?

Kennedy said it is difficult to find a large enough piece of infill land to build to the scale that would make townhomes affordable for young families.

“We have looked at so many townhome projects where the math just doesn’t work at all.

“It’s frustrating, because I think we all intuitively know that if we could deliver a townhome that we could see for somewhere between $750,000 and $800,000, there would be huge buyer demand for that, but the land economics are not, today, in a place where that works.”

Luke Turri, president at Mission Group, said all types of housing are needed to tackle affordability in a meaningful way in Kelowna.

“Not any one type of housing is going to be the silver bullet solution for that, but finding feasibility and affordability across the housing spectrum continues to be a real important thing for the region,” said Turri.

He is glad to hear governments making housing supply, feasibility and costs a priority.

“Having said that, I think a lot of the policy work that has been implemented isn’t necessarily all working in concert with one another,” said Turri.

He said the private sector is going to be delivering the vast majority of housing, so governments need to find ways to reduce costs to ensure new projects are financially viable.

Hazzi puts it a bit more bluntly.

“I think less government equals less red tape, equals less cost,” he said.

According to the City of Kelowna’s housing dashboard, it has issued buildings permits for 47 single-family homes so far in 2025 and 64 occupancy permits for new houses. The city issued 17 building permits and 61 occupancy permits for townhouses over the same time period.