Kelowna's property crime rate increases over first half of 2025

Photo: RCMP Surveillance picture of break in at golf course pro shop July 16, 2025.

Kelowna’s overall property crime rate over the first half of 2025 increased by more than four per cent compared with a year ago.

However, both business and residential break and enters saw a significant decrease over the same period.

Figures are contained in a report for council.

Supt. Chris Goebel will present the report Monday afternoon, his first address to council since being named the detachment’s new superintendent back in July.

“During the reporting period, property offences in Kelowna increased 6.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, with the majority of incidents occurring in the downtown and Rutland area,” Goebel writes in his report.

He said the most notable increases were in bike theft, shoplifting and mischief, "suggesting a rise in opportunistic crimes in public and commercial spaces."

“Conversely there were declines in theft from motor vehicles, residential break-ins, fraud and arson.”

Business break-ins also saw a decline of nearly five per cent while break-ins at both construction sites and compounds jumped more than 55 per cent from 81 to 126.

“In response to the upward trend in some property offences, the Kelowna RCMP implemented a new enforcement zone focused on the downtown core.

“This initiative included concentrated enforcement efforts and increased police visibility aimed at deterring criminal activity and enhancing public safety.

“Ongoing evaluation of this strategy will help determine its effectiveness and guide future crime prevention efforts, including potential expansion to the Rutland area.”

While there was no change in total crimes against persons, the number of common assaults, assaults with weapons and intimate partner violence all saw a decrease during the first six months of the year. However, robbery did show a significant increase.

“The metrics and data presented in this report are continuously monitored and applied to guide evidence- based policing strategies and enhance public safety in Kelowna," said the report.