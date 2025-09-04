Interior housing market hanging tough despite 'lingering economic uncertainty'

Photo: The Canadian Press Home sales increased in August when compared to last year.

The Interior real estate market had its traditional August dip, but the numbers were solid for the most part when compared to last year.

There were 1,319 residential sales across the Association of Interior Realtors region last month, which was down from July but up 8.8% from August 2024. All Okanagan sub-regions and Kamloops had significantly more sales than last year at this time.

“Real estate activity softened toward the end of the month, which is not uncommon when seasonal patterns and summer activities often play a role in moderating market activity,” AIR president Kadin Rainville said in a press release. “However, sales still outperformed last year’s pace, underscoring a positive trend of the last few months despite lingering economic uncertainty.”

Benchmark prices remained relatively flat compared to July and to August 2024. Of the 12 sub-regions in the Thompson-Okanagan, eight decreased from July and half were down from last year. One sub-region that increased over both time frames was the Central Okanagan's single-family mark, which was $1.05 million in August.

The number of new and active listings across the AIR both dropped last month when compared to August 2024.

Despite the so-so numbers, Rainville believes the AIR market, which also includes the Kootenay and South Peace River areas, is a healthy one.

“It’s encouraging to see the market continuing to build momentum and signalling recovery," he said, "particularly when compared to some of the other markets across the province."