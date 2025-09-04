Kelowna Cabs launches fundraiser for driver injured in knife attack

Photo: Gurpreet Bassi Jarmanpreet Singh is waiting for surgery to repair the damage caused in a knife attack on Sept. 1, 2025.

Kelowna Cabs has launched a fundraiser for a novice driver who was recently injured in a knife attack.

Jarmanpreet Singh, 21, sustained serious injuries to his wrist when he was slashed by an assailant while working just his second shift in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 1.

Singh received over 30 stitches, according to a post on social media by Kelowna Cabs. Despite that, he is still waiting for surgery to repair nerve damage.

To help him through the ordeal, Kelowna Cabs and Westside Taxi have created a fundraiser.

“This horrifying incident has not only left Jarmanpreet with serious physical injuries, but it has also deeply impacted him emotionally and financially,” said the post by Kelowna Cabs.

Roy Paulson, a driver and spokesperson for Kelowna Cabs, said the rookie driver was in so much pain Wednesday night that he had to go to the emergency room at Kelowna General Hospital. He was sent home with pain medication.

Paulson added that Singh has been told his surgery is scheduled for Sunday, nearly a week after he was attacked.

Anyone who wants to help Singh can send an e-transfer directly to him at [email protected] or by mail to 125 Robson Road East, Kelowna, B.C., VIX 1W3.

Kelowna Cabs said the money will go towards medical expenses not covered by insurance, recovery and rehabilitation costs, lost wages during recovery, mental health and trauma support and general living expenses while he is unable to work.

A GoFundMe has also been started to support the driver.

Kelowna RCMP said one person was arrested in connection with the assault, although the name of the suspect has not been released.

Investigators are asking witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2025-5285.