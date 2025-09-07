Try-a-Trade: free event lets students and caregivers explore careers in the trades

Photo: Okanagan College Free trades event for students and families

Okanagan College is inviting students and their caregivers to a free, hands-on event to learn more about careers in the skilled trades.

The event, called Try-a-Trade, takes place on Thursday, Sept. 25 at the College’s Trades Building in Kelowna.

Hosted in partnership with the Canadian Home Builders’ Association – Central Okanagan and presented by BC Hydro, the event is open to students aged 13–18, mature students aged 19–29, and their parents, grandparents, teachers, or mentors.

“This event is about community,” said Danny Marques, associate dean of trades and apprenticeship at Okanagan College.

“It’s a safe, hands-on way for students and their caregivers to explore, ask questions, and maybe even discover a passion for a lifelong career.”

At Try-a-Trade, participants can:

Try out real trades like plumbing, welding, electrical, carpentry, and more

Meet instructors, apprentices, and industry professionals

Attend panel talks to learn about training and career paths

“The demand for skilled trades is only growing,” said Cassidy deVeer, executive officer of CHBA-CO. “Trades are about caring for the spaces where families live and grow – and that’s meaningful work.”

The event runs Thursday, Sept. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Okanagan College Trades Building, 1000 K.L.O. Rd.

The event is for students 13–18, mature students 19–29, and caregivers and it's free to attend.