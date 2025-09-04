Kelowna RCMP officer charged with assault for 2023 incident

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo A Kelowna RCMP officer has been charged with assault.

A Kelowna RCMP officer has been charged with assault.

In a brief statement, the BC Prosecution Service says Const. Russell Reeder, 50, was charged with the single count of assault on Thursday.

The allegation dates back to an incident on Aug. 18, 2023, although no further details about the allegation were provided.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the RCMP says Const. Reeder is on "supported administrative leave," which appears to refer to a suspension with pay, and his duty status is "subject to continuous review and assessment."

He added that an RCMP Code of Conduct investigation was initiated as soon as the police learned of the circumstances of the allegation, and the investigation is ongoing.

Following a separate incident, Const. Reeder was sued by a quadriplegic man who alleged the officer had tased and assaulted him during a traffic stop on Aug. 14, 2022, leaving him with broken bones.

In his filed response to that claim, Const. Reeder denied the allegations, saying the man, Steven Margetts, was “lawfully arrested.” He added that Margetts had fled from police in his truck and ran over the officer's foot during the attempted police stop.

Margetts was charged criminally in the matter, and faces charges of assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, impaired driving, flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle. He's scheduled to face trial next month.

Const. Reeder was also recognized in 2019 for his work in apprehending a suicidal man who had attacked the officer with scissors.