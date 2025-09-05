Popular corn maze set to open Friday in Kelowna

Cindy White

It might only be the beginning of September, but corn maze season is here.

The maze at Kelowna Fruits n Veggies at 2190 Cooper Rd. is set to open today.

“It kind of just helps us round things out for the entire season,” said the farm’s co-owner, Dominique Coulombe.

“We’re kind of front-loaded and mid-loaded, especially in the summer when we’re peak-season harvesting. This is just nice for the fall and it’s good for families.

“It’s cheap fun for families that are looking for something to do.”

This year’s maze is a mystery theme. “We’re going with Farmer Joe, the Farm Scene Investigation. So, you have to find out who kidnapped Farmer Joe,” Coulombe explained.

For those up for an extra challenge, the air cannons are back, with a few new targets to practice your marksmanship. Coulombe said they have also added a duck trough race.

It has been a good growing season, not just for the corn maze.

“Everything has been top-notch,” he said. “We’ve had lots of compliments on our melons, as usual, and the corn. I think the strawberries have been the best that they’ve ever been.

“We’ve had an abundance of peaches. The demand was so high that we actually started bringing some in as well, to supplement our own, just because we couldn’t keep up. So yeah, it’s been a really good season for growing.”

The corn maze and air cannons will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Sunday openings will be added later in the fall.