Victim of Kelowna attack launches petition demanding 'urgent action'

Photo: Kathy Michaels Bailey McCourt's death prompted a widespread outcry.

Carrie Wiebe is calling on the federal government to adopt laws that would protect potential victims of domestic violence.

Wiebe, who was injured in the fatal July 4 attack of her friend Bailey McCourt, launched a parliamentary e-petiton Thursday, calling for the adoption of the Intimate Partner Violence Prevention and Enforcement Act.

“Since June 2025, at least five women in British Columbia have been tragically killed and three seriously injured in incidents linked to intimate partner violence, while across Canada, one woman is murdered by an intimate partner every five to six days—highlighting systemic failures that endanger victims and demand urgent action,” Wiebe said in the petition.

“We, the undersigned, Citizens of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to honour these women’s memory and prevent further tragedies by enacting the Intimate Partner Violence Prevention and Enforcement Act without delay.”

Wiebe said that given her recovery from the injuries in recent weeks, getting this petition launched was hard fought and the support she’s received has been key to allowing her to move ahead in the process. Though she hasn’t offered many details related to the injuries she incurred July 4, she has been off work ever since and things have not become easier as time has wore on.

“The last few weeks has been the hardest, mentally and emotionally,” she said.

“My brain doesn't work like it used to.”

Among the proposed measures are bail amendments that would make it more difficult for suspects accused for assaults involving choking, suffocation, or strangulation to achieve bail. Changes to the law would also see bail revoked more frequently after conviction and before sentencing.

She’s also calling for a disclosure protocol (Right to Ask / Right to Know), modelled on the U.K.'s Clare’s Law, allowing individuals to learn of a partner’s violent past.

“It introduces restrictions on legal name changes for intimate partner violence offenders, preventing abusers from hiding criminal records; requires mandatory criminal record checks for marriage licenses to ensure informed consent; provides for court-ordered treatment programs and electronic monitoring of high-risk offenders to reduce reoffending and improve safety,” the petition reads.

Wiebe would also like to see a specialized intimate partner violence Enforcement Unit, a fatality review committee and an independent intimate partner violence commissioner to enhance oversight and accountability.

The man charged in McCourt's death is her estranged husband James Plover. On the day of the allegations he's now facing, he was convicted of assault by choking and uttering threats in a domestic violence case. He was allowed to walk free while awaiting sentencing.

In Canada, a woman is killed by her intimate partner every six days, according to statistics from the Canadian Women's Foundation. In B.C., a domestic violence accounts for approximately one-quarter of all homicides.

In 2023, at least 184 women and girls were victims of femicide in Canada, according to the Canadian Femicide Observatory.

To sign the petition go here.