Kelowna man charged with manslaughter takes plea deal, guilty of aggravated assault

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Matthew Reimer outside of the Liquid Zoo on the evening of Aug. 12, 2022.

A man who was scheduled to begin his manslaughter trial in Kelowna court this week instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault Thursday morning.

Matthew Reimer, 43, was charged with manslaughter in August 2023, nearly a full year after Nicholas Epp was killed outside Kelowna's Liquid Zoo bar.

Reimer was scheduled to face a four-week jury trial on the manslaughter charge this week, but he instead struck a plea deal with the Crown.

Intoxicated altercation

In accepting the guilty plea to aggravated assault instead, Crown prosecutor Dawson McKay read out an agreed statement of facts in court, publicly providing details about the circumstances around Epp's death for the first time.

Epp, a father of three from Chilliwack, attended the Liquid Zoo bar with his wife and friends just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022.

Photo: Facebook Nicholas Epp

McKay said Epp was refused service at the bar due to his intoxication and was escorted out of the bar just before 11 p.m. His wife and friends followed him outside to an alleyway.

Reimer, meanwhile, was waiting for his food order at a nearby food truck.

Epp, his wife and his friends walked by Reimer as they were leaving the area. McKay did not provide any details about what occurred as they were walking by, only noting that Epp and his wife had a brief conversation on the other side of Lawrence Avenue before Epp returned to confront Reimer.

“Mr. Reimer emptied his pockets and appeared to prepare for a fight,” McKay said.”Mr. Epp swung his fist at Mr. Reimer but did not make any meaningful connection to Mr. Reimer.”

Reimer then punched Epp in the head, and Epp dropped to the ground, striking the back of his head on the metal steps of the food truck.

Epp appeared to immediately lose consciousness, but Reimer got on top of Epp and hit him two to four more times in the head. Reimer then fled the scene down the alley.

Epp suffered blunt force trauma to the head, internal bleeding and wounds to his face and head. Paramedics quickly attended to him at the scene but Epp was declared dead at the hospital just before midnight.

Three days after the incident, police publicly released a surveillance photo of the suspect, seeking the public's help in identifying Reimer. It's not clear when police identified Reimer as the suspect, but the manslaughter charge was laid nearly a year later.

Family finding closure

Epp's family was in Kelowna court Thursday, having come from Chilliwack earlier this week in anticipation of the scheduled trial.

“On behalf of our family, we would like to thank the prosecutors, the investigators, victim services and all those involved in the process to bring closure to our family,” said Derek Epp, the victim's brother, following the guilty plea.

Reimer will be back before the court on his aggravated assault conviction next month, to confirm a presentence report has been completed.

His sentencing will likely come later this year.

Facing new charges

Reimer was released from custody after he was first charged in the killing, but he's now back behind bars after he was charged last month for another violent incident that occurred in Kelowna this past spring.

That incident is believed to be the stabbing that occurred on Leon Avenue near Gordon Drive on the evening of May 24, 2025.

Police said the victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” and that the stabbing did “not appear to be a random act.” Investigators believed the suspect and victim had been involved in an argument before the stabbing occurred.

Reimer was charged on Aug. 25, and faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop and breaching his release order by carrying a weapon.

He's scheduled to return to court on those charges next month.