Moose pays surprise visit to Kelowna home in Gallagher’s Canyon

Madison Reeve

A Gallagher’s Canyon resident had an unexpected encounter Wednesday night when a moose showed up at her doorstep just after 7 p.m.

Gayle Henry said she first spotted the animal through her window and then reviewed footage of it on her security camera.

While wildlife sightings aren’t uncommon in the area, she said this was the first time she had seen a moose at her front door — though a bear had once visited the same spot years ago.

“They’ve been hanging around lately,” Henry said, noting that this year in particular has brought more animal activity than usual.

According to BC Conservation, while moose are not typically aggressive, people should give them plenty of space.

They can become dangerous if they feel harassed by people, dogs, or traffic.

Moose are also known to view dogs as threats and may even attempt to kick at them — even if the dog is leashed or behind a fence.

Letting a dog chase a moose is not only unsafe, it’s also illegal under B.C.'s Wildlife Act.

Henry doesn’t own pets, so there were no animals to alarm or be alarmed by the visitor. The moose stayed only briefly before moving on, but she’s not sure if it will return.

“Who knows?” she said.