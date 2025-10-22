Kelowna News

Gear up for winter at the 54th annual Ski, Board & Sport Swap in Kelowna

Photo: Big White Ski Club Gear up & save big at the 54th Annual Ski Swap from Oct 24–25.

Winter is around the corner and that means it’s time to gear up, without breaking the bank.

The Big White Ski Club is excited to host its 54th Annual Ski, Board & Sport Swap, returning to Trinity Church (1905 Springfield Road, Kelowna) on Oct. 24 and 25.

The event promises even more room for inventory, improved parking, and a smoother shopping experience for winter sports enthusiasts of all ages.

Whether you’re a seasoned skier, a beginner snowboarder, or simply outfitting a fast-growing child, the ski swap is a treasure trove of gently used skis, snowboards, boots, poles, and winter outerwear—all at a fraction of retail prices.

Plus, local retailers will be on site offering brand-new gear and accessories at discounted rates.

“This event makes skiing and snowboarding more accessible for families,” says Amir Khatami, president of the Big White Ski Club.

“Not only does it raise vital funds to support our young athletes, but it also gives the community a chance to buy or sell gear affordably. It’s a win for everyone.”

The ski swap is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, helping support training, racing, and active lifestyles for local youth through the non-profit club.

If you’ve got gently used gear collecting dust, now’s the time to pass it on.

Thanks to a new online consignment system, you can pre-register your items before dropping them off on Friday.

Consignment drop-off: Friday, Oct. 24 | 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Consignment fee: $3 per item + 20 per cent commission on sales

One-Day Sale: Saturday, Oct. 25 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: $2 per person or $5 per family

Unsold Item Pickup: Saturday, Oct. 25 | 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More information can be found at www.bigwhiteskiclub.com/skiswap.