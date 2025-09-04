Glass and flexible plastic recycling coming to Central Okanagan curbs in 2026

Photo: RDCO Two new boxes for glass and flexible plastics will join curbside recycling in 2026.

Starting in May 2026, residents in the Central Okanagan with curbside recycling will be able to recycle non-refundable glass bottles and jars, as well as flexible plastics like chip bags, zipper-lock pouches, bubble wrap, and crinkly wrappers—right from home.

To support the expanded program, households will receive two new recycling boxes before the service begins:

Gray box – for non-refundable glass bottles and jars

Pink box – for flexible plastics

“This new service will provide Central Okanagan residents with a more convenient way to recycle glass and flexible plastics that are currently only accepted at local depots,” said Cynthia Coates, RDCO supervisor of waste reduction.

“By adding curbside collection of flexible plastics and non-refundable glass, we’re making it easier to recover these materials and take another meaningful step toward the region’s waste reduction goals.”

The changes are part of the region’s transition to Recycle BC taking over management of the curbside recycling program.

The RDCO worked with Recycle BC to improve recycling services while keeping costs under control. Other benefits of the new program include avoiding contamination penalties, maintaining bi-weekly pickup, and continuing existing cart systems.

Recycle BC partners with local governments and businesses across the province to collect residential paper and packaging. While flexible plastics and glass bottles will be accepted curbside in 2026, foam packaging will still need to be dropped off at local depots.

Until the new boxes arrive in 2026, residents are asked to continue taking flexible plastics, non-refundable glass, and foam packaging to local depots.