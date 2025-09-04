Wildfire smoke wafts across Southern Interior, causing air quality to plummet

Photo: Josh Dawson The view of Mount Paul in Kamloops was partially obscured on Thursday morning by wildfire smoke, seen from the Thompson Rivers University lookout.

Air quality ratings started their descent overnight as a veil of smoke settled into towns and cities across B.C.

Environment Canada on re-issued a warning from a day earlier about the onset of wildfire smoke, saying air quality for the Okanagan, Thompson and Shuswap will be adversely affected by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

As of Thursday morning, the ratings for these regions was said to be a low risk for most populations, though the expectation was that it would reach a level 10, with wildfire smoke thickening as the day wore on. Friday, according to the forecast, may be the smokiest.

There's little information offered in the Environment Canada page, other than advice on how to manage the smoke once it gets more dense. Officials advise curtailing outdoor activity, closing windows and activating air filters and even donning "a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator type mask, such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent."

The website IQ Air offers some further insight. It has the Central Okanagan's air listed as moderate.

Notably, it said the PM2.5 concentration for Kelowna is currently 6.2 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

In Kamloops and Penticton conditions are worse. IQ Air has the air quality listed as unhealthy for both cities and the PM2.5 concentration is currently 8.4 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value in Kamloops and 10 times as much in Penticton.

On Wednesday, Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar said smoke from a number of fires burning in B.C., along with fires in the Yukon and Northwest Territories would be on its way to the Southern Interior.

There are currently 155 fires burning in the province, 12 of which started in the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, 58 fires were “out of control.” Parmar said more fire starts are expected over the coming days, with more lightning forecast to arrive on B.C.'s coast come Friday.

While Southern B.C. has seen some rain through July and August — keeping the fire season relatively subdued compared to some recent years — BC Wildfire Service director of provincial operations Cliff Chapman said the heat wave over the past week has quickly dried out forest fuels, making many areas extremely receptive to new fire starts.