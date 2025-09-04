Province announces new Kelowna middle school

Photo: City of Kelowna Location of new middle school, shown on plans for future Parkinson Rec Centre.

Young people in a growing Kelowna neighbourhood are getting some support.

The province announced it approved funding for a new middle school, which will offer 800 new seats. The school is planned for property adjacent to the new Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The final business case for the new school is with the ministry for a decision on funding.

“As more families choose Kelowna, we need to make sure students have the schools they need to succeed,” Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure, said in a Thursday media release.

“This new middle school is just one of many investments we’re making in the Okanagan to help meet growing demand and ensure students are supported for years to come.”

The new Burtch Road Middle school will add 800 new seats for young learners in the Glenmore neighbourhood of Kelowna.

“We welcome this provincial investment in our students and growing community,” Julia Fraser, chair of Central Okanagan Public Schools’ board of education, said.

“A new middle school in the heart of Kelowna will ease pressure on other schools and offer myriad community connections for our students and families.”

The new school will include culturally responsive spaces designed in consultation with Indigenous communities. These spaces will reflect government’s ongoing commitment to reconciliation and providing students with a culturally supportive learning environment.

This project is expected to cost approximately $101 million, and will add to an investment of more than $400 million for building and upgrading schools in Kelowna.

In April, five new minor projects were given approval throughout the school district.

These include $1.8 million for roofing upgrades at Constable Neil Bruce and KLO middle schools, $500,000 for energy upgrades at George Elliot Secondary, HS Grenda Middle and Peter Greer Elementary, $200,00 for kitchen upgrades at KLO Middle, $200,000 for accessible playground equipment at Belgo Elementary and building envelope upgrades for Casorso Elementary.

Each of these projects can now proceed to design, tender and construction.

They are to be completed by March 31, 2026.