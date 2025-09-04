Man hopes to avoid jail after caught selling LSD, mushrooms to teens and undercover officers

Photo: File photo A man faces possible jail time after caught selling LSD, psilocybin mushrooms to teens

A man is hoping to avoid jail time after he was caught in a Kelowna RCMP investigation selling LSD and psilocybin mushrooms to teenagers and undercover officers.

After previously pleading guilty to possession of LSD and psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking, along with distributing illicit cannabis, 41-year-old Roberto De Castro appeared in Kelowna court Wednesday for his sentencing hearing.

The convictions all relate to drugs classified as Schedule 3 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which generally carry less severe punishments than Schedule 1 drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The investigation into De Castro's trafficking operation began after a man contacted police in May 2021 to report that his 14-year-old son had bought 3.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and LSD from a man in a white Tesla, providing a photo of the vehicle. The purchase had been facilitated through text message.

'Cops leave us alone'

From October to December 2021, police began surveilling De Castro and at least one other person who investigators believed worked under De Castro.

An undercover officer contacted the number that had been used and a menu was texted to the officer, which included various cannabis and psilocybin products. The officer arranged a meet-up to purchase mushrooms.

Crown prosecutor Michael Le Dressay told Justice Richard Hewson that the man who met up with the undercover officer said “he was glad to see he was over 19, because he hates selling to kids.”

The man, believed to be working under De Castro, also told the undercover officer that “cops leave us alone in the grey market.”

The officer purchased 12.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms from the man, and the bag came stamped with a logo. The man also gave the officer a business card with the business name “High Supply.”

This was the first of four undercover transactions that involved relatively small amounts of mushrooms and LSD.

One of the transactions took place at De Castro's own home, in an apartment at the Central Green development near downtown Kelowna. During that meet-up, De Castro invited the undercover officer into his home, told him the business was his and showed him the large amounts of mushrooms and cannabis he had in the spare room of the apartment.

On Nov. 29, 2021, police witnessed De Castro leaving a Kelowna restaurant and making “hand-to-hand drug transactions” with two youths, according to Le Dressay.

Two days later, police saw De Castro meet up with three youths in the 4600 block of Lakeshore Road who exchanged cash for a brown paper bag with the same stamp on it.

Some time after the last undercover officer purchase on Dec. 6, 2021, police executed a search warrant at De Castro's apartment, where officers seized a variety of cannabis, psilocybin, and LSD products. Le Dressay said police seized 16.9 kilograms of cannabis, 1,705 grams of psilocybin products (both in raw form and packaged products) and 1,332 tabs of LSD.

More than $10,000 in cash was found in a safe, which included all of the marked bills the undercover officers had used.

Hoping to avoid jail

De Castro's defence counsel Wade Jenson said his client moved back to Montreal in February 2021, shortly after his arrest, and he's since removed negative influences in his life and changed his lifestyle. The criminal charges weren't laid until February 2023.

De Castro's two sisters flew from Montreal for Wednesday's hearing, providing a letter of support. Another letter from De Castro's employer was also submitted to the judge.

Jenson added that De Castro is a first-time offender, with no prior criminal record. But according to online court records, De Castro is facing an outstanding charge for possession of child pornography, dating back to September 2021 in Kelowna. He's scheduled to face trial on that charge next April.

Jenson is seeking a conditional sentence order for his client, which would see De Castro serve his sentence in Montreal, likely under house arrest conditions for a period of time.

Le Dressay, meanwhile, is seeking an 18-month jail sentence. He told Justice Hewson that it was “a little difficult” to find past cases that strictly involved Schedule 3 drugs and cannabis, as prosecutions tend to target the trafficking of harder drugs.

The two cases he relied on during his sentencing submissions included people who were also convicted of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.

In seeking the jail sentence, Le Dressay said the fact that De Castro was selling to youth is “highly aggravating.”

De Castro briefly addressed the court, apologizing for his actions and promising the judge that “it will never happen again.”

As trafficking cases before the courts rarely involve strictly Schedule 3 drugs, Justice Hewson said he needed some time to go over the sentencing submissions.

“I want to make sure that I treat Schedule 3 drugs as Schedule 3 drugs and that I don't make what would be an error, I think, as treating them as any other type of scheduled drug in the Act,” Justice Hewson said.

He reserved his sentencing decision to Friday morning. De Castro remains out of custody as he awaits the judge's decision.