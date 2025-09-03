Police respond after body found near Rutland Money Mart

Photo: Madison Reeve RCMP on the scene after dead body discovered

Police say there is nothing suspicious about a body discovered Wednesday in Kelowna.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. near the Money Mart at Highway 33 and Dougall Road North, where RCMP officers were seen covering a body with a tarp.

Two police cruisers remained at the location for several hours, and the area was taped off as part of the investigation.

In a statement provided to Castanet News, Cpl. Allison Konsmo of the Kelowna RCMP confirmed that officers and paramedics were on scene "in regards to a deceased male."

“There is nothing suspicious, no risk to public safety, and no further information will be provided,” Konsmo said.