Kelowna staff recommend a free parking pass, with limits, for veterans

Photo: Madison Reeve/file City proposing free parking for veterans

Several hundred veterans in the Central Okanagan may soon have access to free on-street parking within the City of Kelowna.

Coun. Ron Cannan brought a motion forward late last year suggesting the city look at providing free parking for the 391 veterans displaying the special veterans licence plate.

Council unanimously endorsed the motion.

Staff will bring a report to council Monday recommending issuance of a daily, single-use virtual parking validation which would entitle veterans one, no-charge on-street parking session of up to two hours each day.

According to a staff report, Vernon, Kamloops, Penticton, Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond all provide complimentary parking for veterans within the posted time limits.

“Staff recommends creating a process to allow veterans residing within the boundaries of the Regional District of Central Okanagan to register online or in-office for this new initiative,” the report states.

“Registration would require proof of residency and confirmation that the applicant meets the eligibility requirements established by the BC Veteran’s Commemorative Association.

“Once registered, each veteran will be issued a daily, single-use virtual parking validation via a mobile app, entitling them to one, no-charge on-street parking session each day, up to two hours.”

Council will debate the issue Monday.

If adopted, staff will bring back the necessary bylaws at a later date.