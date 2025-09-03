UBC Okanagan sees record domestic enrolment

Photo: UBCO More than 3,000 new domestic students attending UBCO

UBC Okanagan expects to have one of its largest crops of new domestic students as it welcomes students back for the start of another school year.

In a news release, university officials say more than 3,000 new students are expected to come to the Okanagan campus, many of those starting their first year.

Those projections include more than 2,500 undergraduate students starting this year at UBCO and more than 250 graduate students who are new to the campus.

That, according to the university, is considerably higher than this time the last two years.

UBCO principal and deputy vice-chancellor Dr. Lesley Cormack says despite some challenges over the past year, there is a great deal to look forward to as classes begin once again.

“The beginning of September is my favourite time of year. The energy new students bring is palpable and it’s inspiring to think of the bright future ahead for each of them,” said Cormack in a news release.

“I’m pleased that this fall’s incoming class of domestic students will be one of our largest.”

Universities across Canada have been grappling with falling international student enrolment due to federal government policy changes and global trends. International student enrolment fell 10% last year, but still make up 20% of UBCO's population.

While detailed enrolment data for this year will not be available until the winter, in 2024/2025 the UBC Okanagan campus received 9% fewer applicants than the year prior. The size of the domestic undergraduate applicant pool decreased by 7% compared to 2023/24, and the international undergraduate applicant pool decreased by 14%.

UBCO's announcement Wednesday suggests the school may have been able to slow or reverse that trend.

Cormack said all the recent news about international students have led to an impression that universities are on the decline or that interest in post-secondary education is waning.

“This is simply not the case—and the numbers speak for themselves,” she says.

“Our students come from the Okanagan, B.C., across Canada and beyond to be part of something special.

“As a campus of one of Canada’s top research institutions, they know they’re getting a globally recognized UBC education along with the unique benefits of being part of a smaller, close-knit and entrepreneurial learning community."

“And, for students from this region, all of this is right here in their own backyard.”

This year also marks UBC Okanagan’s 20th year, “an important milestone in the life of the university.”

“Twenty years ago, UBC Okanagan opened its doors to 3,500 students.

“Since then, we’ve grown into a destination campus for students across our region and beyond.

“As we celebrate this milestone year, I’m delighted to welcome a new group of students who will help define the future of the university and the communities we serve.”