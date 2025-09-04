Canadian art meets comedy in Kelowna Art Gallery exhibition

Photo: Kelowna Art Gallery Art meets humour in a bold new exhibition at the kelowna art gallery

Art lovers and comedy fans alike can look forward to an experience at the Kelowna Art Gallery this weekend, with the opening of a new national touring exhibition that blends sharp wit with serious creativity.

Seriously? Comedy and Satire in Canadian Art 1970s–Now launches on Sept. 6 and runs through Jan. 11.

The exhibition explores the power of humour in contemporary Canadian art, showcasing work that spans five decades.

“Seriously? brings together two generations of artists—from Anna Banana to Maud Lewis to Sonny Assu—who offer powerful reflections on culture and community,” says Nataley Nagy, executive director of the Kelowna Art Gallery.

“Visitors will be able to explore and discover a remarkable depth of artwork that has been borrowed from private collections across the country and brought to Kelowna to be seen.”

Curated by Melissa E. Feldman and organized by Griffin Art Projects, the exhibition includes work from celebrated Canadian artists such as Judy Chartrand, Maxwell Bates, Shuvinai Ashoona, Victor Cicansky, and others.

The pieces span a variety of media—ceramics, cartoons, beadwork, and performance—reflecting the wide-ranging ways humour has been used to comment on and connect with Canadian life.

Opening celebrations kick off with a free public reception at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Friday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 8 pm.