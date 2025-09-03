Vandals of Kelowna pedestrian bridge sought by police

Photo: Kelowna RCMP It was midnight Aug. 10, when two people were caught on video defacing multiple sections of the newly constructed Harvey Avenue and Bertram Street pedestrian overpass bridge, RCMP said in a media release.

Mounties are investigating a case of late night vandalism in Kelowna.

It was midnight Aug. 10, when two people were caught on video defacing multiple sections of the newly constructed Harvey Avenue and Bertram Street pedestrian overpass bridge, RCMP said in a media release.

"Approximately ten minutes later, one of the suspects climbed over the safety railing and proceeded to tag the interior portion of the concrete support structure," RCMP said in a media release.

Before leaving the area, both suspects took pictures of the graffiti and then departed by way of the overpass on foot.

“The surveillance footage from the area has led investigators to seek public assistance in identifying two individuals believed to be involved,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo said.

The first suspect, a Caucasian man, was wearing a grey hoodie with white, red and black writing, black baggy pants, white and black runners, and a black and white printed headband. He was carrying a black and beige camera-like bag.

The second suspect, also a Caucasian man, had longer blonde hair Last seen wearing black pants, black long-sleeved t-shirt with white writing on the back, black and white baseball cap and runners.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity near the pedestrian overpass or who may have information about the suspects to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-47106.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.