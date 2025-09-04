Kelowna brewery becomes official LEGO dealer

Photo: Cindy White Sean White builds a LEGO kit at Copper Brewing. The brewery is now an official LEGO retailer.

The beer business is very competitive in Kelowna, so one brewer is stepping outside the box to bring in new customers.

Copper Brewing has become an official LEGO retailer.

“We are the first brewery in Canada to become an official LEGO retailer,” said owner and general manager Sean White.

“We stock kits in-house that can be purchased at the table and either built in-house, or taken home to finish."

Copper started building its LEGO following last year, when it hosted several Beers and Bricks events. The evenings that centred on the popular children’s building blocks were often sold out, attracting families and kids at heart.

White said with Toys 'R' Us closing, the Brewery at 1852 Kirschner Rd. gives people another option to find sought-after LEGO kits. The added bonus is that they can choose to crack open their new purchase while having lunch or dinner with friends and family.

He said they will be carrying rare and collector kits and plan to continually update and expand their LEGO menu.