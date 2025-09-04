‘Meet Me on Bernard’ extended for CCMAs after record-breaking season

Madison Reeve

The popular summer street program Meet Me on Bernard is nearing the end of another vibrant season in Downtown Kelowna, but the pedestrian-only experience isn’t quite finished yet.

Thanks to Kelowna hosting the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMAs) this year, the seasonal closure of Bernard Avenue will continue past its usual wrap-up, with the pedestrian zone extended until September 18.

The program, which began on Friday, May 16, has once again transformed Bernard Avenue between Abbott and Pandosy Streets into a bustling corridor of patios, street vendors, pop-up activations, and community events.

This season is the first under the leadership of Paula Quinn, the new executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

“I mean obviously it is brand new to me so I am in a learning curve, and that is always a good thing because I can always look at things objectively,” Quinn said.

“But all in all, Meet Me on Bernard is very well received by everybody. There are a few people that find the non-parking can be a nuisance, but all in all it’s a very welcoming and activated space.”

One of the standout events this summer was the Show and Shine car show, which drew major crowds to the downtown core.

“We had just under 19,000 visitors,” Quinn noted. “I have had a lot of feedback from the businesses on the peripheral and they had experienced numbers up.”

The Show and Shine featured 100 classic cars, hot rods and rare collectibles that lined Bernard Avenue between The Sails and St. Paul Street.

Bernard Avenue is set to reopen to vehicle traffic by September 18.

Looking ahead, Quinn said the future of Meet Me on Bernard is already in the works.

“We are actually just in conversations with the city and we are researching new ideas and coming up with some different activations to keep it much more family-oriented,” she said.