Big summer numbers at Big White, but visitors were spending less

Summer has come to an end at Big White Ski Resort.

The resort wrapped up its summer season on the Labour Day weekend, with a complimentary pancake breakfast for season pass holders.

While the mountain saw a record number of visitors, people were spending less than in recent years.

“What we found was that the visitation was up, the number of people on the mountain. We had record numbers but the spend was down,” said senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

“They weren’t going out to dine, lunch, buy an ice cream, a t-shirt, a souvenir. They were going on the chairlift ride. A lot of people brought their own. A lot of people just spread out over the mountain having picnics, enjoying the wildflowers.”

Ballingall said the tourism picture at Big White seemed to reflect what was happening down in the valley.

“You know, the number of visitors was up but the restaurants and activities weren’t as busy as they anticipated. We felt the same.”

He said they did see a marked surge in people on the mountain who were visiting family and friends in the Okanagan from other parts of Canada, especially the Prairies.

“So we saw a lot of people on the mountain for the very first time. The very first time they saw us and we heard a lot of ‘I’m coming back in the winter’.”

“These are normally people that would go to Sunshine, Banff, Norquay, Lake Louise, Panorama, Fernie, you know, stay on that side of the Rockies.

“We had a very good summer of showing off Big White both for summer, but also for winter,” said Ballingall.

Highlights from the 2025 season included upgrades to Bike Big White, the launch of the resort’s first mountaintop concert, ‘Music in the Mountains’, sold-out dining events and fundraising initiatives that supported local organizations.

The Bike Big White upgrades were some of the most extensive in recent years. Trail crews rebuilt many trails and installed a bike wash.

Work is already underway on a new blue trail under the Bullet Chair and a skills park above Brown Shack Road.

Ballingall is now jumping into the trade show season and meetings with stakeholders. He will be talking with airlines about continuing and expanding direct service to Kelowna and is optimistic that rising visitor numbers will continue.

“We’re seeing higher volume of already confirmed bookings than we’ve ever seen before.”

Big White Ski Resort is scheduled to open for the winter season on November 27, 2025.