City of Kelowna greening up Highway 97

Photo: Todd Cashin/City of Kelowna Highway 97 is now home to dozens of trees, shrubs and flowers and more are starting to settle in.

Kelowna is making headway in beautifying and greening up one of its busiest routes.

In early spring, the McCurdy Road corridor was regraded and reconditioned to improve soil structure and drainage, prepped for planting with the installation of drip irrigation to support long-term plant health and water efficiency, Todd Cashin, the City of Kelowna's Urban Forestry Supervisor said in an emailed statement.

"In May, crews planted 66 trees and 205 shrubs along this stretch," Cashin said.

"The goal of this project is to improve the look and feel of Kelowna’s medians and boulevards, while also helping grow the city’s tree canopy."

It's not something that's gone unnoticed.

"The feedback from residents and rail trail users has been very positive, with many people appreciating the improved landscaping and the city’s efforts to invest in green spaces," Cashin said.

Their efforts are intended to last. The variety of tree species were chosen to see which ones grow best in tough roadside conditions.

Cashin said this approach helps ensure Kelowna’s urban forest stays healthy and strong as the city grows and faces challenges like climate change, including longer, hotter and drier summers.

"The section of the McCurdy Boulevard between the highway and the Okanagan Rail Trail is the latest part of the Highway 97 Beautification Project, which focuses on making major roads in Kelowna greener and more attractive.

The Highway 97 Beautification Project includes improvements to medians and boulevards all along Hwy 97 and also includes the hundreds of new planters at key intersections of the highway and new planted beds at locations like the Zephyr.



