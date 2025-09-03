Kelowna cab driver injured in knife attack on his second shift

Colin Dacre

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

The community is rallying around a young Kelowna cab driver.

Jarmanpreet Singh was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant while working his second shift for Kelowna Cabs early on the morning of Monday, September 1. It left Singh with severe injuries to his wrist, which will require surgery to repair nerve damage.

“I know him through a friend,” said Gurpreet Bassi, who owns Kelowna media and marketing agency IMarkit.

“Somebody approached me last night, and they were like, this guy’s been stabbed in downtown, and nobody’s helping him and he’s just sitting in his home.

“So we went there and talked to him, and he was like, ‘Look at my wrist. My nerve has been cut. I can’t feel my hand.”

Bassi then contacted others in the community for help, including city councillor Mohini Singh.

Singh said she felt it was her humanitarian responsibility to do what she could to assist the driver in his time of need.

“Right now, the immediate need is for him is to make sure he has food in the fridge when he comes out of surgery, when he comes home. We will find a way to get him fresh food every day,” she said.

“And secondly, we are appealing to the community to see if there is anybody available to drive him to different places.”

Singh said she spoke to the driver, who is very concerned that he will not be able to earn a living for quite some time because of his injuries.

ORIGINAL 10:41 a.m.

A Kelowna taxi driver is at home awaiting surgery after being slashed by a knife-wielding suspect on his second shift.

The Kelowna Cabs driver was attacked by what he described as a homeless man at the corner of Water Street and Bernard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

“The poor guy. The whole community is pulling together for him,” said Roy Paulson, a driver and spokesperson for Kelowna Cabs.

“He went to the hospital and he had some pretty deep wounds. They bandaged him up and sent him home and said that they would call him when he can have surgery.

“He’s still sitting at home waiting,” added Paulson.

Kelowna RCMP said one individual has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Investigators are asking witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2025-5285.

Paulson said there could be more than one suspect involved. He’s hoping anyone with video footage or other evidence will go to the police to help make sure everyone responsible is brought to justice.

He has reviewed the dash camera footage, which was also shared with Castanet.

“It’s hard to see. I think I will have more information once I speak to him (the driver).”

Paulson said new drivers get safety training and Kelowna Cabs has other safety protocols in place.

“Because it was his second shift – it’s a fair amount to learn all at once. When you’re walking into a new job, there’s a lot of different things that you need to learn.”

He credits other drivers who were on a call with the man when he was attacked for quickly coming to his aid.

“You can see in the video that another driver showed up. And then, when he got out of the car, he was there talking on the phone, saying ‘send ambulance, send police’.

Paulson said that violence against taxi drivers has not ramped up in Kelowna to the point that there needs to be dividers between them and passengers. He pointed to Prince George, where it has become so dangerous, taxi companies now request passengers pay with credit card or debit cards because they don’t want cash in their cars.

“It’s mainly when people come here to visit during the summer that things go upside down,” said Paulson.