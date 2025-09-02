Kelowna manslaughter trial on hold pending possible plea deal

Photo: Facebook Nicholas Epp with his wife Dottie

The manslaughter trial of Matthew Reimer has been put on hold for 48 hours while defence and prosecution lawyers work on a possible plea.

Defence lawyer Kim Ross told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson the sides are working on a possible “resolution.”

Reimer’s manslaughter trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, but was delayed until the afternoon for what was described at the time was “discussions about how evidence is going to come forward.”

When court reconvened in the afternoon, Ross told the court some discussions about a resolution were taking place but he wasn’t prepared to put them on the record because they were in their infancy.

“It appears sir we are close to a resolution, on that…I think if we have some further time, our discussions will be fruitful,” Ross told the court.

“I think we are in agreement that if we adjourn today and come back Thursday morning, we will be in a position to resolve the matter.”

Justice Wilson agreed to the extension, but with a warning.

“We have wasted today. As you know, there’s a backlog of cases that could have proceeded,” said Justice Wilson.

“I guess I would say this, one way or another, we best deal with this Thursday.

“In other words, either I want your first witness ready to go, or there will be a resolution and I would expect as part of that there would be an agreed statement of facts, because obviously this is a manslaughter charge and manslaughter goes from everything from near negligence to murder.”

Reimer was charged with manslaughter in the Aug. 12, 2022 death of Chilliwack resident Nicholas Epp outside the Liquid Zoo.

RCMP at the time say they were called to the scene about 11 p.m. that evening for reports of an altercation.

A male victim, later identified as Epp, was found on the ground with an injury and rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another male had run away on foot.

Reimer was arrested almost a year later and charged with manslaughter.

The matter will resume at 10 a.m. Thursday.