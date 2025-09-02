Central Okanagan residents urged to be bear aware

Photo: RDCO Secure your garbage to keep bears away

As fall arrives and bears prepare for hibernation, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) and WildSafeBC are urging residents to reduce wildlife conflicts by managing attractants like garbage, compost, and food waste around their homes.

“Most residential areas in the Central Okanagan are adjacent to bears’ natural habitat, which is why it’s so important to manage attractants around your property, especially garbage and recyclables. Don’t be the reason a bear comes knocking,” said Cynthia Coates, RDCO solid waste supervisor.

“Garbage is the most reported attractant when it comes to bears visiting neighborhoods.”

Conservation officials warn that when bears get used to finding food near homes, they return repeatedly—putting both people and animals at risk.

“Bears become more active as the summer ends and as they enter their most intense eating phase to prepare for hibernation,” said Breanna Scott, the Central Okanagan’s WildSafeBC coordinator.

“During this period, known as hyperphagia, bears consume up to 20,000 calories a day for rapid weight gain. To find enough food before winter, bears tend to move to lower elevations, adjacent to their habitat, and conflicts in residential areas tend to increase.”

Local bylaws require that garbage, recycling, and yard waste only be placed at the curb between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on collection days. Under Section 33.1 of the BC Wildlife Act, it is also an offence to attract dangerous wildlife—such as bears, wolves, cougars, or coyotes—with unsecured attractants.

To avoid attracting bears, RDCO recommends storing carts indoors or in a secure area, freezing strong-smelling food scraps until collection day, and keeping bins clean.

Residents should also pick ripe and fallen fruit, clean BBQs after use, avoid bird feeders from April to November, compost responsibly, and keep pet food indoors.

To report a bear sighting or conflict, call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.