Kelowna Women’s Shelter expands thrift store, adds community space

Cindy White

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter is expanding.

A bigger thrift store is now open, just across the road from the old location, at #102-1021 Ellis St., but it’s more than just a place to shop for bargains. It also includes a new space for community events.

“If the community would like to come in and work with us to have meetings there, all kinds of different groups are looking for space.

“When we didn’t have a space, we were always looking for a space and borrowing it, so it’s nice to be able to give back to the community with that now,” said Catherine Widdoes, chair of the board of directors at the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

The high-profile killing of Kelowna woman Bailey McCourt in broad daylight earlier this summer has put domestic violence very much in the spotlight. Widdoes said a new education program is in the works to help those who are reaching out to talk about the tragedy.

“It’s very important that people do that and call our line,” said Widdoes. “We’re there 24-7 for anybody that needs us.”

Every purchase at the larger thrift store directly funds vital programs for individuals escaping abuse.

“That would be our emergency shelters, our 24-7 line, our outreach programs, our Peace program – which is our youth program, our second-stage housing. All of the work that happens in the thrift store – all the donations, all the shopping, all the proceeds - goes directly to support all those programs and help the people that we need to help,” Widdoes pointed out.

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter will host a grand opening celebration at the thrift store and community space on Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.