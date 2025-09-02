Thompson-Okanagan cities have one of their hottest summers ever

Madison Reeve

The Thompson-Okanagan region experienced one of its hottest summers on record, with several cities breaking or nearing historical temperature highs for both the month of August and the summer season overall.

Kelowna recorded its second-hottest August on record, with average temperatures sitting 2.3 C above normal. The city also experienced its fourth hottest summer, at 1.8 C above the seasonal average.

“So very, very warm conditions, making it the second hottest August on record. And as for the summer, it was indeed a hot summer too,” said Christy Climenhaga, scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Kamloops recorded the third warmest August (2.3 C above normal) and the fifth hottest summer (1.6 C above normal).

Vernon had its second-hottest August, also 2.3 C above normal, and its third-hottest summer, with temperatures 1.9 C above normal.

Penticton saw its second hottest August (1.9 C above normal) and its fourth hottest summer (1.5 C above normal).

Looking ahead, Climenhaga said early indicators suggest the heat may continue into September across much of B.C.

“September is expected to be a hot one. Now that doesn't mean that every day is necessarily going to be hot. You could still see some dips here and there, but when all is said and done, expecting warmer than normal conditions,” she said.

As for rainfall, there isn’t a strong signal for significant precipitation.

"A slightly wetter than normal [outlook] for parts of more so the southern Kootenays, but southern Okanagan is possible too — but that's pretty low confidence,” Climenhaga added.

“So I would say, you know, hotter than normal is expected for B.C., but, yeah, we'll see on precipitation.”