Building permit issued for new Parkinson Rec Centre

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre construction site

Construction can now officially begin on the new Parkinson Rec Centre.

Late last week, the city was issued a building permit for the project valued at $184.757 million.

While site prep has been ongoing since ground was broken at the end of April, actual construction couldn’t begin until the building permit was in place..

The permit includes all aspects of the rec centre construction from the structure and substructure to mechanical, electrical, exterior cladding and interior partitions and finishes.

It also includes work being done around the building itself such as utilities, parking lots and driveway, new sport fields and courts, work around Mill Creek as well project team delivery costs and consulting costs.

Once complete, the new rec centre will have five-times more athletic space, two-and-a-half times more aquatic space, and three-times as many programs than the existing complex.

The surrounding area will feature six sports fields and 24 pickleball courts.

The facility is expected to open sometime in 2027.