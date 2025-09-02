GEDfest Kelowna returns October 18 to raise funds for cancer care at KGH

Photo: The Canadian Press Gord Downie

Kelowna’s Revelry Food and Music Hub will once again play host to the second Annual GEDfest YLW this fall.

The high-energy tribute to The Tragically Hip and the legacy of frontman Gordon Edgar Downie will return on Oct. 18 with an ambitious goal of raising $35,000 for the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation.

“We aim to make a huge impact for all Okanagan’s facing cancer,” said organizer Mark Shimmin. “Last year we raised $25,000 for the KGH Cancer Foundation. This year our goal is $35,000.”

Now in its eighth year nationally, GEDfest has become Canada’s largest annual fundraiser celebrating Downie’s life, music, and enduring influence.

The event raises funds for local cancer charities through the power of live music and community spirit.

“GEDfest’s mission is to honour the life and legacy of Gordon Edgar Downie and the music of The Tragically Hip with friends and family, while giving back to the community through the power of live music and charity,” Shimmin added.

Since its inception in 2017 following Downie’s passing, GEDfest has raised close to $500,000 for cancer-related causes across Western Canada.

This year, all funds raised in Kelowna will support cancer care advancements at KGH, where more than 7,500 people received cancer-related treatment or surgery last year alone.

Tickets are available online.