Kelowna community walk honours Pulmonary Fibrosis patients

Photo: Contributed CPFF community walk

A community in Kelowna is coming together for a walk to show support for those who face daily challenges with breathing.

This Saturday, Sept. 6, the second annual “CPFF Walk for Helene” will take place at the Kinsmen Softball Complex, bringing together families, advocates, and healthcare supporters to raise awareness and funds for pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a devastating and incurable lung disease.

The event is held in memory of Helene John, a community member and avid golfer who battled pulmonary fibrosis with strength and grace.

Launched by her lifelong friends — known as the “FAB-5” — the walk is both a tribute to Helene’s life and a call to action to support the 30,000 Canadians living with PF.

With an estimated 3,000 Canadians dying from PF each year, the disease remains underrecognized. PF causes irreversible scarring of the lungs, leading to chronic shortness of breath and dependence on medical oxygen. For patients, smoky summer skies only intensify their daily challenges.

The walk runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Funds raised will go toward research, resources for families, and national advocacy efforts by the CPFF.