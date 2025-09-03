Frolicking deer captured on camera in Kelowna yard

Contributed

The deer were kicking up their heels in a Kelowna yard this summer.

Homeowner Henry Stanski shared security camera footage showing a playful turn by a buck and some young fawns outside the Balmoral condos on Stillingfleet Road.

Stanski said the deer seem to be permanent residents at the strata. They have even learned to wait for the vehicle gate to be opened and then come and go as they please.

“They eat tomatoes, bean plants, roses, etc. It’s like an all-day salad bar,” he joked.

The video was captured on July 27. He said the young buck seen prancing and dancing and trying to get the fawns to play appeared to be “feeling his oats”.