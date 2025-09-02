NeighbourWoods: City of Kelowna offers trees at a discount

Photo: Wikimedia Commons A bur oak tree, one of the varieties being sold by the City of Kelowna for a discounted rate.

Kelowna’s popular NeighbourWoods program is back, giving residents the chance to beautify their properties and contribute to the city’s urban forest by planting a tree this fall.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 8, residents can pre-order up to two trees per household at a discounted rate of $50 plus tax.

Available varieties include bur oak, dropmore linden, ivory silk Japanese tree lilac (limited to one per household), parkland pillar birch, and Prairie splendor maple. The order window closes Sept. 26 or when trees sell out.

The City of Kelowna’s NeighbourWoods program started in 2010 as an initiative to help grow the urban canopy by offering trees to Kelowna residents at a discounted rate.

''Trees improve air quality by removing atmospheric carbon dioxide, absorbing pollutants and producing oxygen. The average Canadian urban tree is estimated to remove approximately 200 kg of carbon from the environment over an 80-year lifespan,'' the City of Kelowna said in a news release.

Trees can be ordered online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods.