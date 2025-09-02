Slow down, stay alert: The school rush returns

Photo: Castanet If concerned about speeding near schools, call the RCMP detachment responsible for that school zone and request it’s officers do speed enforcement there.

Bells will be ringing and families will be scrambling to get to class on time today.

Kelowna RCMP and the City of Kelowna want everyone to arrive safely on the first day of school.

“The back-to-school season is an exciting time for families, but it also means more children are walking, biking, and crossing the street,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

“We are encouraging everyone to slow down, stay alert and keep their eyes on the road, especially near schools.”

School zones in Kelowna are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on school days, with a 30 km/h speed limit unless otherwise posted. Fines for speeding in school zones start at $196 and increase depending on how far over the speed limit a driver is going.

Drivers are also reminded to stop in both directions when school bus lights are flashing, and to watch for children crossing the street.

Students and parents walking to classes should always use designated crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Other important tips:

Remove headphones and earbuds to remain aware of your surroundings on the road,

Plan a safe route to school.

Cross at designated crosswalks and use available traffic signals.

Establish a pickup plan.

Walk with a parent or buddy if possible.

Pay attention to your surroundings.

In addition to increased school traffic, ongoing construction projects are expected to impact some commutes.

“Construction is essential to Kelowna’s growth,” said Mac Logan, City of Kelowna general manager of infrastructure.

''This year, the city is investing more than $150 million to improve and maintain public infrastructure, including transportation, parks and utilities. Some disruption is unfortunately inevitable, and we appreciate everyone's patience.”

One major project to note is the Frost Road extension and Chute Lake Road roundabout. Chute Lake Road will be fully closed between Barnaby Road and South Crest Drive for about two months.



-with files from Madison Reeve