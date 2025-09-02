Looming BC public sector strike takes centre stage at Kelowna Labour Day picnic

Cindy White

The unions representing tens of thousands of provincial government workers are set to launch strike action in B.C. on Tuesday.

The looming walkout by the British Columbian General Employees Union and Professional Employees Association was front and centre during Kelowna’s Labour Day picnic on Monday.

Several tents were set up in the field behind the Central Okanagan School District offices on Hollywood Road South, as union members and supporters gathered together.

At the BCGEU tent, volunteers were writing picket signs as they chatted with picnic goers about the history of Canada’s labour movement. The roots of Labour Day date back more than 130 years in Canada.

“This is why we have Labour Day. To remind people about the wins we worked so hard for,” said North Okanagan Labour Council president Nicole Cabrejos (CUPE 1123).

“This is community. This is everybody celebrating the historic wins that the labour movement has had. And it has been on the backs of the workers. It’s not the politicians that are leading the change, it’s the workers that are making that change from the ground up,” said Cabrejos.

She is especially proud of the recent win by Air Canada flight attendants. They refused to comply with a federal back-to-work order and forced the airline to reach a settlement on the issue of unpaid work.

“I didn’t think we were going to see that in my lifetime. To see such a show of strength from CUPE,” said Cabrejos in reference to the defiance of section 107 of Canada’s labour code, which gives a minister the power to order an end to a strike or lockout.

“I’m very proud,” she added.

“We are looking towards a brighter future for our flight attendants. Unpaid work is no longer acceptable, not that it ever should have been acceptable.”

The provincial employees who could walk off the job in B.C. this week include liquor store clerks, wildfire fighters, social workers, engineers, scientists and foresters.

Talks between the government and BCGEU broke down in mid-July. In early August, the PEA said it was at a stalemate in negotiations.