Kelowna's Rutland Lions Park blocked off, one person taken to hospital in serious condition

Cindy White

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

One person was taken to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance from Rutland Lions Park on Monday afternoon.

“BCEHS received a call about an incident in the 200-block of Pemberton Road in Kelowna at 1:43 p.m. today,” said BC EHS spokesperson Bowen Osoko.

“Two ambulances, one with primary care paramedics and one with advanced care paramedics, were dispatched. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient, who was transported to hospital in serious condition.”

Castanet has contacted Kelowna RCMP for further details on the investigation.

UPDATE 3:24 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP and bylaw officers have both entrances to Rutland Lions Park blocked Monday afternoon.

As of 3:15 p.m., tape could be seen covering the entrances, as police vehicles and officers were attending near the cenotaph.

A Kelowna RCMP Police Service Dog unit was also on site, searching for evidence.

Witnesses said they saw two ambulances arrive and leave earlier in the afternoon, one with its lights flashing.

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna Bylaw and RCMP attend to Lions Park.

ORIGINAL: 2:45 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP and bylaw officers are at Rutland Lions Park Monday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., cruisers and tape were blocking the area near the cenotaph, and monitoring the entrances to the park.

Castanet reporter Cindy White is on scene, reporting that a search dog is also on site.



It is unclear what the cause for the police presence is.

More to come.