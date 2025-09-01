'Exceptional late-season heat' to start September

Cindy White

September 1st marks the start of meteorological autumn and kids are about to head back to school, but Mother Nature didn’t get the memo.

This could be one of the hottest weeks of the year in the Okanagan.

"There's a very strong ridge that's becoming established over B.C., particularly over the B.C. interior right now," said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

The ridge is likely to stay in place until at least mid-week, bringing what Bergeron called “exceptional late-season heat”.

“Typically, back-to-school conditions would not be quite that warm, so that could be a challenge,” he added.

Daytime highs in the Okanagan are forecast to reach 32 C on Monday, 34 C on Tuesday and Wednesday and 33 C on Thursday.

Environment Canada is predicting slightly cooler weather by the weekend, with highs easing into the high 20s.

“In a way, it might be good,” said Bergeron. “It’s not a dramatic breakdown which would produce a lot of thunderstorms and lightning and trouble with fires.

“It looks like it’s not going out with a bang. It’s just slowly eroding.”

The forecast calls for some clouds and a slight chance of showers on Friday, with a high of 28 C. Saturday should have similar conditions, with a high of 27 C.

Overnight lows this week will range from 15 C to 18 C.

