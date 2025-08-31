279491
Kelowna News  

Police take man into custody after standoff at apartment building near downtown Kelowna

ERT helps make arrest

A section of Leon Avenue is closed near downtown Kelowna.

Leon Ave. is cordoned off between Richter Street and Gordon Drive due to a police incident.

The investigation is centred on an apartment building at the corner of Leon Ave. and Richter St.

Traffic is still moving on Richter St.

-more to come

