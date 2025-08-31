Police take man into custody after standoff at apartment building near downtown Kelowna

Contributed

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

A standoff ended peacefully near downtown Kelowna on Sunday evening.

A man was taken into custody after initially refusing to come out of an apartment suite at the Executive House at the corner of Leon Avenue and Richter Street.

Several RCMP officers, including the Emergency Response Team and an armoured vehicle, were on the scene for a couple of hours.

ERT closed in as an officer used a loudspeaker to tell the man to come out with his hands up.

Eventually, the man was brought out in handcuffs.

Some residents evacuated the building, others remained in their units.

A handful of residents could be seen on their balconies applauding the emergency responders as the suspect was led to a waiting RCMP cruiser.

Photo: Cindy White A man was arrested after a standoff at an apartment building on Leon Avenue on Sunday.

ORIGINAL 5:35 p.m.