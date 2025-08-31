Kelowna teen shoots for Sports Illustrated scholarship

Photo: Jayme Bush Hunter Bush is currently 2nd in his group in a Sports Illustrated scholarship contest.

A Kelowna teen is taking a shot at scoring a $25,000 Sports Illustrated Scholarship.

Hunter Bush’s mom was scrolling through Instagram a couple of month ago and came across the Sports Illustrated Youth Athlete of the Year contest sponsored by 3Brand, Victory Over Cancer Foundation and Why Not Foundation.

After conducting some research, they decided to enter the 16-year-old Kelowna Secondary School basketball player in the contest, which started with 4,600 youth athletes from across the United States and Canada.

“Worst case, he's not chosen and we move on,” said his mom, Jayme Bush. “Then he was chosen and didn't believe it."

“He then thought that no one would vote for him because he's just my kid and only my friends would vote (if they'd vote). What he has never seen is all of my posts of his basketball through the years, or of family and friends being just as excited as me when I tell them about his basketball."

The 4,600 chosen athletes were put into groups of 60 and had a week to move on to the next round, based on the votes they received. The pool of 60 was whittled down to the top five. Hunter is currently sitting in second place.

“Hunter has loved basketball for years,” Jayme said.

“He has played on every school basketball team since elementary school but didn't start playing club ball until grade 9 with Goodwin Hoops, under head coach and owner Mitch Goodwin.”

He has been inspired to persevere by watching his dad fight cancer. Travis Bush was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2016.

"When Travis lost his hair, Hunter shaved his head,” said Jayme. “When he got teased at school, he got up in front of his class and talked to them about what his dad was fighting and he earned the support of his peers."

“It was awful for him to see his Dad lose his spark, get bloated from the chemo. He didn't even look like himself. He became mean and withdrawn, but Hunter fought beside him. Travis kept trying to keep on with what was 'normal' and never let the cancer beat him down.”

Nearly a decade later, Travis remains cancer-free and is cheering on his son’s success.

“I can't tell you how many hours our driveway has seen of Hunter just out trying to improve his game. Sports are not new to him; he has loved everything he has done through the years and has excelled in many, but basketball is his one true love,” said Jayme.

The group finals in the Sports Illustrated Youth Athlete of the Year contest wrap up September 4. Preliminary winners in each group will then advance to the quarter-finals.

If he finishes second, he still has a chance to advance through a wildcard round, which goes Sept. 5-7. The grand prize winner will be announced on October 17.

The champion will appear in a 3BRAND advertisement in Sports Illustrated and receive $25,000 to set them up for a bright future.

You can vote for Hunter Bush here.