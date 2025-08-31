Launch Okanagan conducting Dollars & Sense Money Management Program

Photo: The Canadian Press Learn how to manage your finances through the Dollars & Sense Money Management Program.

If you just can’t seem to get ahead financially, you have nothing to lose by signing up for a free program Launch Okanagan is offering next month.

Dollars & Sense Money Management Program is an online, eight-week program that helps Southern Interior residents build financial confidence through practical tools, personalized help and a supportive group environment. The workshops will focus on budgeting, spending and debt management.

“I thought the instruction was great,” one former Dollars & Sense participant said in a press release. “I felt like there was a deep care to genuinely help people feel more financially literate. I really appreciated the emails post workshop as well.”

The sessions will be held on Zoom, and participants can take part anonymously. They will learn how to pay down debt, save for big purchases, use and stick to a budget, and build a stronger financial position for one, five and 10 years into the future.

The eight online sessions will be held every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m., beginning on Sept. 9.

Registration information for the Dollars & Sense program can be found here.